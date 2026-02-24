A Flag to Live and Die For: Navtej Sarna's rich study of freedom, identity

Neither Venkayya nor Gandhi thought the flag would become a point of contention. Inevitably, it did, and it was part of the ferment caused in the freedom movement after Chauri Chaura that led to Gandhi’s call for suspension of the civil disobedience movement. Navtej Sarna explains how: The Swarajists or the pro-changers wanted to take part in legislative councils and change the system from within. The no-changers wanted to boycott the councils and continue with Gandhi’s constructive work. Both groups claimed the flag but differed in their approach. The British, meanwhile, saw the flag as a threat to their sovereignty represented by the Union Jack. Gandhi saw in this an opportunity to unite not just the two threads of thinking inside the Congress but also the fraying relations between Hindus and Muslims.