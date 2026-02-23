Starting a Startup: A serial entrepreneur's guide to steering clear of trap

We then look at the section on “Earn the Right to Enter the Market”. What is the market? The blue ocean or the red ocean? (For those not fully versed with this terminology popularised by Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne of INSEAD: Red Oceans are all the industries in existence today — the known market space, where industry boundaries are defined and companies try to outperform their rivals to grab a greater share of the existing market; Blue Oceans denote all the industries not in existence today — the unknown market space, unexplored and untainted by competition.) What is the TAM? What is the SAM ? What is the SOM? Respectively they stand for total addressable market; serviceable addressable market; serviceable obtainable market. The author proposes a 5-5-5 formula: Make five cold outreaches a day; five conversations a week; and five follow-ups for feedback.