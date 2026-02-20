Departure(s): Julian Barnes' final novel reflects on endings and memory

Fiction, or what Barnes calls the “slow composting of life before it becomes useable material”, is the other major theme of Departure(s). The narrator, despite having promised his friends Stephen and Jean that he would never fictionalise their story, ends up doing it anyway. Moreover, he never gives the readers a good enough reason for this act of transgression. Perhaps, it is done to probe the idea of the author as “god” — it is the narrator who introduces Stephen and Jean when the three are at university together, and then reintroduces them when they are in late middle-age. Even though both Stephen and Jean reassure him that he has nothing to do with their story beyond the point of introduction, he can’t help feeling in some way responsible for the way things pan out. This invites the reader to wonder if it is merely a disappointment, the kind that one has when one’s friends are unhappy, or if it is a symptom of the author being unable to let go of “controlling” a “story”.