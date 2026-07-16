Love Jihad: Tracing the narrative's historical roots and politics

Ms Dalwai’s preoccupation is with unpacking the two words that make up “love jihad”. She goes into some length to explain what “love” is in India — “a forbidden pleasure and an illicit activity” — and comes to the conclusion that it is indeed a battle, “as it takes effort, anguish and perseverance”. She also describes the concept of “jihad” in Islam and how it means “total surrender” to god. She explains the theology in an accessible manner, and shows how religion can’t be judged by its worst proponents.

In fact, she concludes the book with this: “We all come here for only one reason, even though our paths and expressions vary — and that reason is to learn how to love and how to receive love. That is our true essence as human beings.” This is a moment of sober reflection, one that is devoid of manufactured optimism. It reminds the reader that there is always a higher cause worth fighting for, and that should be the foundation stone for every kind of activism.