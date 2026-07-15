Tehran Diaries: A poignant portrait of life under war, repression in Iran

“In going backwards we attempt to ask how we got here,” the editors explain. War is now the “ongoing reality in Iran and across the Middle East,” they add, “but before war and during it, there was life too.” Nik-Andish is a pen name for a writer who worked through an intermediary to smuggle his writings out of Tehran, a project that could have resulted in a death sentence if discovered.

Notably, the US-Israeli attacks have not legitimised the regime for ordinary Iranians. This is well documented in the introduction titled “Hell Has Arrived”, which highlights the absurdities of the information blackout following the US-Israeli bombings. The author learns from a London-based Persian TV service that Ayatollah Khamenei has been assassinated. There’s no confirmation from state media, which continues with upbeat TV programmes. But the people have heard and emerge from their homes in suppressed celebration. “Everyone in the high-rise apartment buildings around me and across Tehran has come out onto their balconies. The entire nation is taken by surprise… Completely empty streets suddenly fill up with people. It’s a party. People shout and honk their horns.” Emboldened, people openly mock the Basiji — the state’s “volunteer” paramilitary militia — who retaliate with customary brute force. Official mourning is imposed the next day with religious people commandeered to “cry and heave in supposed collective grief”. Among everyone else, the mood is lighter — the author notices one of many images of Khamenei stencilled across city walls has been disfigured with garden soil.