Reinventing capitalism for the digital age

He draws our attention to one of the major effects of the Digital Revolution in America. While places like the Silicon Valley saw an immense gain in income, wealth and jobs, he pointed to another side: Many other American towns “hollowed out” under the double impact of the digital age. One is disappearing local jobs in manufacturing, with supply chains moved to places like China. The other is local retail stores in the downtown areas of these small towns have also disappeared as they could not compete in prices and range of goods with online giants. Nearly 50 per cent of the new jobs created are in a mere 10 major cities while 60-plus other cities in America saw their share of jobs decline.

There is one negative side, says the author of Progressive Capitalism Ro Khanna: That it can also exclude, upend and uproot many, many other people other than a few who are in its core. He describes how such uprooting and exclusion happens with many examples and he also suggests what policymakers can do to mitigate such negative effects.