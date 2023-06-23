Queneau was part of the Oulipo, a French collective of artists, mathematicians and writers (including luminaries such as Italo Calvino and Marcel Duchamp), whose members experimented with unusual mathematical structures. Apart from walking through playful curiosities like this, Once Upon A Prime offers a delightful look at how maths seeps naturally into literature.

How do you compose 100 trillion sonnets and pack them into ten pages? Here’s a clue: A sonnet is a 14-line poem, and 100 trillion is 10 to the power of 14. French poet-mathematician Raymond Queneau wrote 10 sonnets with the same exact rhyme schemes and, therefore, interchangeable lines. Pick a first line at random, a second line at random, et voila you have your 100 trillion sonnets!