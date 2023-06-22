On terror firma

Lost to the World is his account of that nightmare, which lasted nearly five years, a period in which no one called him by his name: Shahbaz Taseer. His kidnappers instead gave him an alias, Ahmed, or they’d call him “Jee Bhai” (Yes, brother), a jibe since that’s how he would respond to nearly everything as a survival instinct.

This is no ordinary kidnapping. The people who have snatched him while he was driving to his office from home in Lahore are members of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), a terrorist organisation with links to al-Qaeda and the Taliban. After lying low in Lahore for a few days, they will take him to Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas, a region that’s been on the radar as a hotbed of militancy for decades. Later, they will hand him over to the Taliban in Afghanistan. It is a miracle that he lived to tell the tale.