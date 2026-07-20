China's 90% Model: America has the tools, but can't counter China alone
The identification of industries and products to apply chokes on China merits attention and greater focus on executionV Kumaraswamy
The identification of industries and products to apply chokes on China merits attention and greater focus on executionV Kumaraswamy
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:20 PM IST