China's 90% Model: America has the tools, but can't counter China alone

Yet, this is a battle that the US cannot fight alone. It needs a coalition of the US, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and Israel. Co-ordinated action, shared investments, and standards — called “convergence” — by the coalition targeting key industries are necessary to counter China.

The latter chapters are dense and well researched, but the target audience keeps shifting in the narrative far too often. It requires co-ordinated action from the coalition and industry captains. For China, the strategy lies in its President’s head, and everything else is execution with no decision or investment hurdles in between. But whether that co-ordination is possible in democracies with only fiscal and financial incentives, but without China’s clinching weapon of coercive force, is difficult to tell. While the author exhorts business leaders to be wary of China and make their exit before it is too late, some elements of the extrication strategies seem overly optimistic, though he has listed some successful exits.