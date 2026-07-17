Chasing Like Dhoni: The sham meritocracy of Indian cricket revealed

Right now, somewhere in India, a coaching academy is selling a family a dream it can’t deliver. That dream, the near-religious pull cricket exerts on the country, is where the book begins. But “the chance of making the national team is about 0.001 per cent and of playing in the IPL or WPL about 0.005 per cent. By comparison, cracking UPSC, the toughest exam, is significantly less competitive.” None of that stops parents from pinning their own unfulfilled ambitions, or their family’s only shot at escaping poverty, on to children (willing or not). Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s recent rise makes for a good headline and a misleading lesson: That talent alone, spotted early enough, is all it takes. Glitter-eyed parents imagine the same destiny for their kids. “Despite modern education and progressive outlooks, many Indian parents see children as extensions of their own identity.”