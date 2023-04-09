Home / Book / War, peace and environmental devastation

War, peace and environmental devastation

In The Long Reckoning, Black unites his areas of expertise in international affairs and the environment to explore a landscape littered with the detritus of war

NYT
Premium
War, peace and environmental devastation

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

By Elizabeth D Samet THE LONG RECKONING: A Story of War, Peace, and Redemption in Vietnam Author: George Black Publisher: Alfred A Knopf Pages: 478 Price: $35 The lore of American military logistics celebrates triumphs of sustainment. Take the Civil War “Cracker Line,” a network of wagon roads and pontoon bridges opened in October 1863, which supplied the besieged federal forces at Chattanooga, Te

Topics :BOOK REVIEWLiteratureBook reading

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Also Read

Indian mission holds musical night in Vietnam to celebrate bilateral ties

GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Exploited in America

Putin's war machine

Missing female scientists and reforming the creaking policy machine

Migration patterns

A framework of intentions

Food for drama

Making gender budgeting work

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story