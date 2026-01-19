We Are Eating the Earth: Future shocks in the global food economy

Mr Grunwald takes his readers on a tour of the technologies and ideas that have been employed to find a solution to the land problem. These include, but are not limited to, plant-based and other meat alternatives as well as practices such as vertical farming. Some of them were heralded as the next big thing when they were first introduced, but, for various reasons, none of these have yet proven sufficient, given the large scale needed today. Many of these ideas, particularly in the field of alternative meat, faced massive backlash or apathy from policymakers, consumers and the agriculture and meat industry. However, Mr Grunwald ends the book on a hopeful note as these setbacks don’t mean that experiments in this direction have come to a standstill. But there’s a need to come up with changes on a large scale to save the earth before it is too late.