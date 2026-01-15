Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science: Discoveries that shaped global health

However, the focus in the writing is less on the science and more on the socio-political environments in which these men worked, which was, of course, under British rule. And in all but one case, they worked as employees of British-run institutions. There is a strong nationalistic tinge to the presentation of these lives, to the point where it sometimes obscures the magnitude of their achievements. Also, the book employs the conventions of “faction”, dramatising the narrative and embellishing it with plausible dialogue and the description of likely emotions at critical moments of their lives.