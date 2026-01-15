Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science: Discoveries that shaped global health

However, the focus in the writing is less on the science and more on the socio-political environments in which these men worked, which was, of course, under British rule. And in all but one case, they worked as employees of British-run institutions. There is a strong nationalistic tinge to the presentation of these lives, to the point where it sometimes obscures the magnitude of their achievements. Also, the book employs the conventions of “faction”, dramatising the narrative and embellishing it with plausible dialogue and the description of likely emotions at critical moments of their lives.
Also, in an apparent attempt to explain the context, each essay starts with a long exposition on the historical background. This can get tedious and some of it seems irrelevant. For example, the first essay on U N Brahmachari starts about 50 years before his birth in 1873 before coming to the prevalence of Kala Azar, the disease which was Brahmachari’s principal battleground. The other essays have similar “slow-burn” introductions that can test readers’ patience.