The Emergency revisited: What it still tells us about power in India

In his essay, “The economic roots of the Emergency” Errol D’Souza goes beyond the “ship to mouth” PL 480 wheat that kept Indians fed, to describe India’s economic crisis from the mid-1960s to 1976. The oil shock in 1973, resultant high prices and inflation contributed to an overall sense of betrayal, especially as “Garibi Hatao” was the slogan of the day but poverty continued. Dr D’Souza says amid the strikes and demonstrations, the Nav Nirman movement in Gujarat was triggered after chief minister Chimanbhai Patel lifted regulation on the price of groundnut oil to “help” oil traders who transferred a substantial part of their profits to the Congress party —which in turn had won 83 per cent of the seats in the 1972 Assembly elections. This hike in prices led to an increase in food prices in college canteens and dining halls — hence the rebellion of the youth that became a potent force in the decision to impose the Emergency. This was only part of the larger economic crisis that had India in its grip as a result of the mismanagement of banking regulations, the strangulation of private business, and the lack of industrial growth. Pamela Philipose’s essay of fetters on journalism is interesting. The chapters on the poetry and literature of this period have a fragrance all their own. Varun Sahni’s detailed essay on geopolitics investigates if there was ever a “foreign hand”, and concluding this was “an artful fabrication”. A chapter on a centre of resistance: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is included.