The Land Trap: How land, real estate investment can destabilise the economy

This is hardly a new observation. What is new, Mr Bird argues, is the transformation of land into a fully financialised object. This shift, driven largely by banking systems, marks a break from earlier forms of landholding. Under this shift, land circulates through markets much like manufactured goods or capital. The consequence of this shift is the re-emergence of land as a central axis of power. As Mr Bird often mentions, real estate became the preferred form of collateral, regulating credit expansion. This dynamic explains his argument, encapsulated in the concept of the “land trap.” Land is attractive in this regard as it does not physically depreciate, and its immobility renders it a seemingly stable anchor for credit creation. But these same qualities make land speculation dangerously seductive. When financial systems become dependent on escalating land prices, they lead to cycles of leverage, inflation, and prolonged but inevitable collapse. Mr Bird shows that the manifestations of such land traps vary across contexts, but the trajectory is somewhat the same. Booms driven by land-backed credit generate short-term growth while creating long-term fragility.