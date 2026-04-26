Home / Book / What went wrong: A stark reappraisal of Israel's political trajectory

What went wrong: A stark reappraisal of Israel's political trajectory

In his new book, Israel: What Went Wrong?, Bartov reflects on what has happened in the two and a half years since that episode

ISRAEL: What Went Wrong?
premium
ISRAEL: What Went Wrong?
Jennifer Szalai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 9:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
ISRAEL: What Went Wrong?
by Omer Bartov
Published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux
243 pages $28 
Omer Bartov was born in Israel, was raised in a Zionist household and served for four years in the Israel Defense Forces. Now he teaches at Brown, where he is a professor of Holocaust and genocide studies. When he writes about Israel, a state founded in the aftermath of World War II, his understanding of his subject is both historical and intimate. 
In November 2023, a month after Hamas’s brutal attacks on October 7, he published an opinion essay in The New York Times  about Israel’s military response. “I believe that there is no proof that genocide is currently taking place in Gaza,” he wrote, “although it is very likely that war crimes, and even crimes against humanity, are happening.” 
Bartov insisted on maintaining the distinction between crimes against humanity (which are carried out against civilian populations) and genocide (which is carried out with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group). He also rejected the “impulse to describe any instance of mass murder and massacre as genocide,” because that would stray from the legal definition of the term. 
Yet he couldn’t have been surprised when his essay generated a furious response from some of his fellow Holocaust scholars. A group of them published their own opinion essay in Haaretz  accusing him of downplaying Hamas’s atrocities and ignoring Israel’s “creation of humanitarian corridors.” For Bartov to suggest that Israel might be committing war crimes, let alone at risk of committing genocide, they wrote, was “inflammatory and dangerous.” 
In his new book, Israel: What Went Wrong?, Bartov reflects on what has happened in the two and a half years since that episode. He implies that the actual danger turned out to be his critics’ reflexive denial. He publicised his fears because a lifetime of studying the grimmest events in history had taught him that it was urgent “to warn of the potential for genocide before it occurs,” instead of condemning it after it is too late. “Unfortunately,” he writes, noting the more than 68,000 Palestinian deaths to date, amounting to almost 3.5 per cent of Gaza’s inhabitants, “what I had warned about at the time, and what these Holocaust scholars so vehemently denied, has meanwhile come to pass.” 
Bartov doesn’t go in for rhetorical extravagance; his writing style is clear, sober and deliberate. Israel is his attempt to chart what has happened to the country where he was born, and where many of his friends and family — including his eldest son and two young grandchildren — still live. He is critical of how Zionism now functions in Israel, but he also believes that anti-Zionists can often miss a crucial point. 
What makes the current catastrophe so tragic, he says, is that it was far from inevitable. Bartov discusses the Nakba, the violent displacement of Palestinians in 1948. From the beginning, he emphasises, Zionism had two faces: one that was liberatory and pluralist, the other ethnonationalist. Over the decades, the emancipatory element receded while the ethnonationalist element was elevated to a “state ideology.” 
The result has been a terrible irony for a country that was founded as a refuge from intolerance. “How is it that the appeal to humanitarianism, tolerance, the rule of law and protection of minorities that characterised the beginning of Jewish self-emancipation gradually acquired all the traits of the relentless, remorseless and increasingly racist ethnonationalisms from which Zionism sought to liberate European Jewry?” 
To answer this painful question, Bartov uses all the tools at his disposal, weaving together history, personal anecdotes, even some literary criticism about the perils of vengeance that has been misinterpreted and warped for political ends. Israel doesn’t have a constitution. After its founding, its government was supposed to codify the protection of religious freedom and minority rights, but efforts to adopt a constitution were waylaid and arguably thwarted by political figures like David Ben-Gurion, the country’s first prime minister. Bartov believes that a constitution could have made Zionism “superfluous” after it succeeded in establishing a state that could be a refuge for Jews. Citizens could have turned toward the task of building a “just society” that aimed at “peace, truth and reconciliation with the Palestinians.” 
But one of Bartov’s points in this mournful book is that too many possibilities have been kept off the table. As a scholar of the Holocaust, he laments that its memory has been used in the service of precisely the wrong lessons, and he deplores the command to equate criticism of Israel with antisemitism. 
On the possibility that profound change will come from within Israel, Bartov is pessimistic. He says that the leadership, whether Jewish or Palestinian, just isn’t there. Any initiative will have to come from the outside, and he credits President Trump for pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a 20-point plan last fall that at least gestures “toward a new political horizon.” (Presumably Bartov wrote this before February, when Netanyahu persuaded Trump to help him start a war with Iran.)
Bartov is more convincing when writing about his own attempts at an intervention. “I can only hope that this book will contribute to an opening of minds,” he writes, “by allowing us all to understand how we got here in the first place, and perhaps even how we might clamber out of the abyss.”
The reviewer is the nonfiction book critic for The Times ©2026 The New York Times News Service
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Slowing down to save the planet: A manifesto for mindful living

Premium

The Robe and the Sword: Why Buddhism needs protection from polarised monks

Premium

Taming the Dragon: Clear diagnosis but few solutions to India-China tension

Premium

Do you know your Hinduism? Understanding an ancient way of life journey

The architecture of autonomy: How 'Muskism' is remaking the global order

Topics :BOOK REVIEWBook readingBS ReadsisraelBook

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story