What went wrong: A stark reappraisal of Israel's political trajectory

In his new book, Israel: What Went Wrong?, Bartov reflects on what has happened in the two and a half years since that episode. He implies that the actual danger turned out to be his critics’ reflexive denial. He publicised his fears because a lifetime of studying the grimmest events in history had taught him that it was urgent “to warn of the potential for genocide before it occurs,” instead of condemning it after it is too late. “Unfortunately,” he writes, noting the more than 68,000 Palestinian deaths to date, amounting to almost 3.5 per cent of Gaza’s inhabitants, “what I had warned about at the time, and what these Holocaust scholars so vehemently denied, has meanwhile come to pass.”