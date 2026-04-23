Slowing down to save the planet: A manifesto for mindful living

At the outset, the authors review 10 major differences between fast and slow living. “Understanding the interconnectivity of life and existence by reflective rather than reactive existence is the cornerstone of slow living,” they explain. Further, inclusive approach, care and compassion for all as well as being accountable to the earth is embedded in the slow life. “We measure success by how much can be done, rather than by what can be sustained,” the authors point out. Slowing down, on the other hand, offers us the chance to mend, realign and make life workable again, they add.

The authors write that the purpose of simple living is conscious consumption — decluttering one’s mind and space, and understanding what is important and what is not. It also extends to eating simple, home-cooked meals made with unprocessed, local and organic foods; spending more on local and fair trade products; and growing one’s own fruits and vegetables. When talking about slow clothing, the authors discuss fast fashion, which is pushing farmers to suicide, exploiting workers and creating huge piles of waste and landfills. “Slow clothing is wearing clothes as an expression of mindfulness of our relationship with all beings, an expression of our culture, and an expression of who we are,” write the authors, referring to Mahatma Gandhi, who took up the spinning wheel as a symbol for self-reliance, slow meditation, reflective action and dignity of labour.