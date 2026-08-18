Writing from the wreckage

After the Israeli soldiers left at the end of the civil war, her beloved Beirut looked completely different from what it used to be. The book, as expected, is filled with warmth and nostalgia, but does not look away from the detritus left behind. “The Israeli soldiers, wherever they had been, had defecated in choice places. On books, furniture, clothes and carpets; on bedroom floors; near toilet seats and in bathtubs; on school desks; and in shop windows, people found the rotting faeces.” This is a grotesque but apt visual metaphor for the shocking decay of the human soul.