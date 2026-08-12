Down But Not Out: Style overwhelms substance in tales of startup failure

The stories, despite flashes of genuine insight, are incomplete. Within the stories, characters occasionally appear with little context or explanation. In Mr Mishra’s foreword, Avinash Raghava suddenly appears out of the blue. He is someone whom Mr Mishra trusts and with whom he discusses things — and Mr Raghava is credited with seeding the idea of Messrs Mishra and Mitra co-authoring a book. But you do not know exactly who Mr Raghava is or what he does. You get a throwaway sentence that he has started Phoenix, a cohort of failed founders. But beyond that there is little about him in the book. This reader presumes Mr Raghava is the founder of AIBhoomi (formerly SaaSBhoomi), which is described as India’s first pay-it-forward community to accelerate SaaS and artificial intelligence (AI) growth. Equally, it could be someone else with the same name.