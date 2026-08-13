Courage Under Fire: Chronicles of hard-won lessons in crises and leadership

Much emphasis is placed on managing emotions, making choices for the greater good and even on the intelligence of lay people such as his grandmother, whose words he found “more valuable than anything I had learnt in business school”. While the book would have benefitted from a faster pace, it is to Mr Narayanan’s credit that he keeps the focus on crisis management and leadership instead of himself. His academic approach enables discovery and deeper understanding if a reader stays patiently with the book until the end.