Courage Under Fire: Chronicles of hard-won lessons in crises and leadership

His story takes a long arc of travel — from Singapore and Egypt before reaching the Philippines. In 2015, just four months into his tenure in the Philippines, he was told to proceed to India, where the Maggi controversy had turned up the heat on the Swiss FMCG giant.
Though homecoming is the flavour of the season, thanks to Christopher Nolan’s recent magnum opus based on the Homeric epic, The Odyssey, Mr Narayanan would have done well to conform to another Greek storytelling technique — starting the story in medias res .
When Mr Narayanan took charge of Nestlé India, the company stood accused by the Indian food safety regulator of having higher than permitted lead and monosodium glutamate in its bestselling noodles brand. As the case reached Bombay High Court, he oversaw the withdrawal of stocks from markets as well as consumers’ homes and their destruction. This impacted, he writes, 7,200 factory workers across eight plants, 1,400 distributors, 400,000 farmers and 15,000 spice farmers.