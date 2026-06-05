The Power and the Glory: Geopolitics, FIFA and the beautiful game

The Power and the Glory doubles as a survey of world politics — especially in South America and Europe — and footballing history. There is plenty of football packed in. Wilson writes about the fascinating changes in tactics and formations — he authored the definitive book on the history of footballing tactics in Inverting the Pyramid. He discusses the standout controversies — Germany’s suspicious 1954 victory; the Hand of God; Ronaldo’s pre-final breakdown in 1998; the Head Butt — but mostly without comment. And he describes the many characters in the game: Pele and Maradona, of course, but also Puskas, Cruyf, Garrincha, and many more. This is a book worth reading for a truly complete history of the World Cup — in all its power, glory and also its tawdriness.