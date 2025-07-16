Home / Markets / News / Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

Sub-committee submits suggestions to Sebi including warnings for minor lapses, single-exchange penalty imposition, and reclassification of non-serious infractions

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
premium
The committee has also proposed alternative nomenclature for penalties in cases where the fines are not in the nature of a punitive measure.
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) steps towards rationalisation of penalties imposed on stock brokers are nearing finalisation. A sub-committee reviewing the penalty framework submitted its suggestions to the market regulator last week, said people aware of the developments.
 
The committee has recommended issuing warnings instead of penalties if the violations are not serious in nature. Further, the suggestions include segregation of lapses caused by technical or operational issues from those that are intentional.
 
In cases where the lapses are intentional, more serious action has been recommended.
 
Additionally, only the exchange where the stock broker is a trading member may levy the penalty, in a bid to avoid multiple penalties for the same issue.
 
The committee has also proposed alternative nomenclature for penalties in cases where the fines are not in the nature of a punitive measure.
 
“The word penalty can raise certain red flags and enquiries by clients of the stock broker, even if the issue was an operational one. A few suggestions have been submitted on revisiting the same,” said a person familiar with the matter. 
 
According to sources, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held a meeting with several broker representatives on Tuesday to discuss issues around penalties and other challenges, and sought detailed notes on the suggestions.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of press.
 
“Overall rationalisation of penalties is necessary, wherein intentional non-compliance needs to be differentiated from operational or technical issues in reporting, which is being worked upon, and this is the understanding we are getting,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Securities.
 
Relli added that dedicating one exchange for levying a penalty is the right approach, as otherwise multiple exchanges may impose penalties for the same non-compliance.
 
Earlier this month, Sebi Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Varshney stated that the first phase of the rationalisation would happen very soon.
 
In a public address, Varshney had said that Sebi was in discussion with the industry standards forum to create a common portal, replacing the current system of brokers reporting transactions across multiple exchanges. A dedicated portal for approvals, such as for advertisements by stock brokers, is also in the works. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee drops amid firm dollar; ends 12 paise lower at 85.94/$

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex flat, Nifty at 25,212; PSBs outperform; India VIX down 2%

ITC Hotels jumps 6%, hits new high on strong Q1 nos; m-cap tops ₹50,000 cr

Monica Alcobev IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP flat

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO to list on Jul 17: Here's what GMP hints at

Topics :SEBIMarketsBrokers

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story