Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ( Sebi ’s) steps towards rationalisation of penalties imposed on stock brokers are nearing finalisation. A sub-committee reviewing the penalty framework submitted its suggestions to the market regulator last week, said people aware of the developments.

The committee has recommended issuing warnings instead of penalties if the violations are not serious in nature. Further, the suggestions include segregation of lapses caused by technical or operational issues from those that are intentional.

In cases where the lapses are intentional, more serious action has been recommended.

Additionally, only the exchange where the stock broker is a trading member may levy the penalty, in a bid to avoid multiple penalties for the same issue.

The committee has also proposed alternative nomenclature for penalties in cases where the fines are not in the nature of a punitive measure. "The word penalty can raise certain red flags and enquiries by clients of the stock broker, even if the issue was an operational one. A few suggestions have been submitted on revisiting the same," said a person familiar with the matter. According to sources, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held a meeting with several broker representatives on Tuesday to discuss issues around penalties and other challenges, and sought detailed notes on the suggestions.

Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of press. “Overall rationalisation of penalties is necessary, wherein intentional non-compliance needs to be differentiated from operational or technical issues in reporting, which is being worked upon, and this is the understanding we are getting,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Securities. Relli added that dedicating one exchange for levying a penalty is the right approach, as otherwise multiple exchanges may impose penalties for the same non-compliance. Earlier this month, Sebi Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Varshney stated that the first phase of the rationalisation would happen very soon.