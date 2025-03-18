Home / Budget / News / Believe in 'Make in India',it is giving good results:FM to Opposition in RS

Believe in 'Make in India',it is giving good results:FM to Opposition in RS

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that PLI schemes attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion so far, created 9,50,000 jobs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Addressing the Parliament Budget session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. 
 
Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing,” said FM in rebuff to Opposition’s criticism in Rajya Sabha.
 
Talking about the economy, she said India's household debt-to-GDP ratio is relatively low compared to emerging market economies and some advanced nations. "India's assets and liability figures much better than many emerging market economies, and some developed nations," she further said.
 
On production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, FM noted that it has attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion so far, created 9,50,000 jobs.
 
Speaking about Manipur, Sitharaman assures "all help to Manipur". She said, "We are committed to bringing normalcy, and prosperity in Manipur. Modi-govt has greater sensitivity and care for Manipur and other states. Manipur is a sensitive issue, we all have to support one-another."
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM Sukhu presents Rs 58,514 cr budget with focus on tourism, green energy

Dept of Future to ₹2100 for women: Highlights of Haryana's ₹2.05 trn budget

TN Budget: Fiscal deficit at 3% of GSDP in FY26; Hosur to be new GCC hub

MP FM Jagdish Devda presents Rs 4.21 trillion Budget, no new taxes

FM Sitharaman tables Manipur Budget with total expenditure of Rs 35K cr

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanMake in IndiaBudget sessionRajya SabhaBudget 2025Indian economic growth

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story