Believe in 'Make in India',it is giving good results:FM to Opposition in RS

Addressing the Parliament Budget session in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the Make in India initiative of the Government of India.

Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing,” said FM in rebuff to Opposition’s criticism in Rajya Sabha.

Talking about the economy, she said India's household debt-to-GDP ratio is relatively low compared to emerging market economies and some advanced nations. "India's assets and liability figures much better than many emerging market economies, and some developed nations," she further said.

On production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, FM noted that it has attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion so far, created 9,50,000 jobs.

Speaking about Manipur, Sitharaman assures "all help to Manipur". She said, "We are committed to bringing normalcy, and prosperity in Manipur. Modi-govt has greater sensitivity and care for Manipur and other states. Manipur is a sensitive issue, we all have to support one-another."