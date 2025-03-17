Dept of Future to ₹2100 for women: Highlights of Haryana's ₹2.05 trn budget

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented a Rs 2.05 trillion budget for the state for 2025-26. In his maiden Budget address, the CM said that he received around 11,000 suggestions from various sections of the society regarding the state budget.

CM Saini made various announcements in the budget, including earmarking Rs 5,000 crore for 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' under which Rs 2,100 will be given to the state's women (no specific criteria mentioned). The government also proposed setting up an authority to tackle drug abuse. CM did not impose any fresh tax in the budget.

The Haryana CM also announced setting up a new department named "Department of Future" to focus on exploring future technologies, and their potential benefits for the state.

Addressing the problem of 'donkey routes,' CM Saini said that his government is committed to solve this 'serious problem' and a Bill for this purpose will be brought in this session.

'Donkey route' refers to an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter other countries, mainly America by spending lakhs of rupees.

"We will try to provide international employment to the youth through Haryana Overseas Employment Cell and Haryana Skill and Employment Corporation," he said.

Also Read

Focus on agriculture

The CM announced a slew of measures for the agrarian state to benefit its farming community. He announced that a horticulture policy will be brought to provide benefits of government schemes to farmer producer organisations (FPO) which have been registered as a cooperative society.

Under the budget, subsidy amount under 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana' has been increased from Rs 7,000 per acre to Rs 8,000 per acre. With aim to stop the trend of rapidly declining groundwater level, the scheme is designed to benefit farmers who give up paddy cultivation.

He also proposed that women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries will be given an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh.

He said three new centres of excellence for litchi, strawberry and date palm will be set up in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Hisar respectively in 2025-26.

Saini also proposed building a new cow sanctuary in every district. Besides, he announced Rs 5 crore as grant to build 51 sheds in registered cow shelters.

Sports and youth empowerment

With aim of bringing at least 36 Olympic medals, the government earmarked Rs 20 crore for the 'Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayibhavah' scheme and announced to bring a health insurance scheme for sportspersons, under which up to Rs 20 lakhs of medical coverage will be given to players. 500 new sports nurseries will also be established in the state. The government further increased the scholarship amount given to players in these nurseries.

The government will also launch a 'Khelo Haryana' mobile application. GIS mapping of all government sports stadium will be conducted. Olympic winners will be provided with a loan of up to Rs 5 crore to set up a sports academy in their home districts. The government also announced to increase the diet amount of players in residential academies from Rs 400 to Rs 500.

He said new sports excellence centres will be opened in five universities of the state.

Technology and startups

The CM said that in the last 10 years, the Haryana government has laid great emphasis on e-governance and that his government has fulfilled 19 out of 217 promises of the poll manifesto.

"In this direction, my proposal is to establish the Haryana AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission, in which the World Bank has assured to provide assistance of Rs 474 crore," he said. This AI mission will establish hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.

To promote startup culture, the Haryana government will encourage private investors to create a 'fund of funds' of Rs 2,000 crore. Further, 10 new industrial townships and MSME clusters will be set up to boost industries and employment. Focusing on social security for gig workers, the government will also launch a health insurance scheme for them.

The government highlighted that Haryana's per capita income has increased from Rs 1,47,382 in 2014-15 and is estimated to reach Rs 3,53,182 crore in 2024-25.The CM also said that in 2014-15, Haryana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was Rs 4,37,145 crore, while the projected GDP for 2024-25 is Rs 12,13,951 crore.