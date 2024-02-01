Budget 2024: Here's how political leaders reacted to the Interim Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented Budget 2024 in Parliament. This was an Interim Budget as it came just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a balanced Budget.

"In this Budget, keeping the fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11.11 trillion. If we speak the languages of the economists in a manner, this is a 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," PM Modi said.

"This Budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 trillion has been announced," the prime minister said.

"This Interim Budget is inclusive and innovative. It has the confidence of continuity. It will empower all four pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," he added.



#WATCH | On interim Budget, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur says, "The Finance Minister's speech sounded like an election speech. The President's address was also used as political speech." — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that this Budget is nothing but to woo people in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

Swati Maliwal





ALSO READ: Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech Speaking on the Interim Budget, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, "This is a disappointing Budget. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country, but there is nothing about them in the Budget. It is a disappointing Budget for the common people."

