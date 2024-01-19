Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
First section of phase IV to open in July The work on Delhi Metro Phase IV began in December 2019 but was hit due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
In November, the DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said that the first section of the phase IV corridor is expected to open by July 2024. Kumar also said that besides the commissioning of a small 2.5-3 km segment of the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, the whole Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is planned to be opened by March 2025.
Delhi Metro completes 21 years Notably, on December 24, the Delhi Metro completed 21 years of operation since its inception in the early 2000s. In 2002, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the first stretch of the metro from Shahdara to Tis Hazari on the Red Line.
With a stretch ranging only 8.4 kilometres across six stations at the beginning, today, Delhi Metro’s network has expanded across 288 stations with a 393 km stretch.
The public transport body recorded 7 million passenger journeys on September 4 last year, the highest ever for the mass transit system.
