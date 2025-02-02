Best of BS Opinion: India's Budget menu: Bold flavours or comfort food?

You know that feeling when you're absolutely sure about what you want to eat — maybe a butter naan with paneer or a perfect Rogan josh. But the second you open the app, you're lost in a vortex of endless options? That’s where we are with this Budget. At first glance, it seems clear — growth, investment, a dash of tax relief. But the deeper you go, the more choices pop up, making you wonder: is this a bold economic move or just a safe bet? Let’s dive in.

In our lead column, Take the main dish: the government is betting on consumption to revive economic growth. Instead of splurging on public capital expenditure, it’s handing tax relief to the middle class, hoping extra disposable income will drive demand, highlights our editorial . But while the fiscal deficit is projected to shrink to 4.4 per cent of GDP, the long-term roadmap to 3 per cent remains vague. States, meanwhile, will have to stretch their budgets, like diners picking up the tab after a group meal.In our lead column, A K Bhattacharya finds that the Budget has delivered on most items . From tax relief to fiscal discipline and management to transparency about the ingredients of the government's accounts, it's all there in honest detail. The only items missing from this menu, he finds, are a roadmap for second-generation reforms in factor markets, and a commitment to strategic disinvestment.

V S Krishnan swipes right on exports , arguing that India's Viksit Bharat 2047 dream needs a 15 per cent annual trade boost. The Budget trims customs duties on crucial materials, but without a sweeping rationalisation, is it like ordering a burger but skipping the fries?

Meanwhile, Shekhar Gupta takes a bite of the nuclear energy reform — possibly the biggest shift in India's strategic plate. The amendment to the Atomic Energy Act could finally unlock nuclear power, but will it be the revolution we think, or just an appetizer with no main course?

Ajay Shah warns against ordering based on what looks good in the pictures. The Budget may have a lot on the menu, but without structural reform — better governance, tax policy, and trade strategies — India’s economic resilience could be at risk. ordering based on what looks good in the pictures. The Budget may have a lot on the menu, but without structural reform — better governance, tax policy, and trade strategies — India’s economic resilience could be at risk.

Mukesh Butani points out that the Budget has something for everyone on its menu, from simpler tax regimes to lower duties for certain sectors to attract FDI, and a reduction of tariff slabs to just 8. And then there’s Akash Prakash, who sees this as a shift from government-led investment to private sector momentum. Tax cuts could boost demand, but will corporate India pick up the check?that the Budget has something for everyone on its menu, from simpler tax regimes to lower duties for certain sectors to attract FDI, and a reduction of tariff slabs to just 8.

M Govinda Rao rounds it off : The menu is ambitious, but are the portions enough? Without deeper funding for health, education, and skilling, is this feast missing its most important ingredients?

Stay tuned, and let’s see if this Union Budget turns out to be a safe, predictable meal — or a riskier but more rewarding order!