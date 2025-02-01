Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Through the announcements made in this Budget, there will be some job creation but more is required, Mehrotra said

Chef Manish Mehrotra
Chef Manish Mehrotra
BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Which aspects of the Budget do you feel most strongly about?
 
New tax regime for the middle class, tax exemption for 36 life-saving drugs and more seats in medical and IITs are really strong aspects of this particular Budget.
 
Will the Budget help make India the third largest economy by 2030?
 
In terms of that, there are not many announcements for infrastructure. There are different announcements at different places but not one particular figure for infrastructural development.
 
Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?
 
Yes, there will be some job creation but more is required. Speaking of the hospitality sector, it will definitely get a boost.
 
How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?

Also Read

Why Nikhil Kamath's Makhana post is going viral after Budget 2025 speech

Delhi Assembly election LIVE: AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal attacked during rally

Budget LIVE news updates: Govt has responded to the voices of the people, says FM Sitharaman

Buget 2025: Govt proposes to open up nuclear sector ahead of PM's US visit

Union Budget 2025-26: Allocation to CBI increases to Rs 1,071 crore

 
I have not heard anything about climate change and environmental sustainability in this particular Budget. I'm still waiting for things to get clearer.
 
Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to important social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
Yes. There is a bit of hope in this segment such as more seats in medical colleges and IITs, and broadband in government schools. Food technology will be established in Bihar, but it's not an immediate programme. Health is being taken care of with tax exemptions on 36 drugs. Overall, it was a mixed bag.  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2025: Defence gets Rs 6.81 trn; aircraft, engines, ships in focus

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Infra stocks fall on 'modest' capital spending hike in Budget 2025

Budget 2025: Govt to implement scheme to make India toy hub of world

Govt to set up National Manufacturing Mission to promote Make in India

Topics :Chef Manish MehrotrahospitalityHospitality industryhealtheducationBudget 2025BudgetUnion Budget

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story