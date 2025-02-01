Budget 2025: Centre boosts Tribal ministry funding by 45%, focus on infra

The central government has increased the budget for the Union Tribal Ministry by over 45 per cent compared to the last year, allocating more funds to bridge infrastructure gaps in tribal-dominated areas across the country.

For 2025-26, the ministry has been allocated Rs 14,925.81 crore, up from Rs 10,237.33 crore in 2024-25.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which provide quality education to tribal students, will receive Rs 7,088.60 crore, up from Rs 4,748 crore last year.

The budget for the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission, which ensures year-round income-generating opportunities for tribals, has been increased from Rs 152 crore to Rs 380 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 335.97 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), compared to Rs 127.51 crore last year.

Under PMAAGY, funds are provided to states and union territories with Scheduled Tribe (ST) populations to improve education, healthcare, agriculture, skill development and employment opportunities.

Also Read

The budget for the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) has been doubled from Rs 150 crore to Rs 300 crore.

This scheme focuses on improving the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups by ensuring access to safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, education, healthcare, nutrition, roads and telecom connectivity.

The allocation for Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) has been quadrupled, increasing from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

This programme aims to fill infrastructure gaps in 63,843 villages, improve access to healthcare, education and Anganwadi facilities, and create livelihood opportunities.

It is expected to benefit over 5 crore tribals across 549 districts and 2,911 blocks in 30 states and union territories within five years.