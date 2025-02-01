Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget will help accelerate Bihar's growth, says Nitish Kumar

Union Budget will help accelerate Bihar's growth, says Nitish Kumar

Kumar, whose JD(U) is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre, also profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
He also said greenfield airports proposed in the budget will go a long way in improving flight connectivity, which would give a fillip to the state's economic growth. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as one that was "positive" and would help in accelerating development of the state.

Kumar, whose JD(U) is a key constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre, also profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

In a statement, the longest-serving CM of Bihar said the proposal for setting up a "Makhana board" will give a boost to cultivation of foxnuts, for which the state is known far and wide.

He also said greenfield airports proposed in the budget will go a long way in improving flight connectivity, which would give a fillip to the state's economic growth. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget LIVE news updates: Govt has responded to the voices of the people, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Defence gets Rs 6.81 trn; aircraft, engines, ships in focus

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Infra stocks fall on 'modest' capital spending hike in Budget 2025

Budget 2025: Govt to implement scheme to make India toy hub of world

Topics :Nitish KumarUnion BudgetBihar

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story