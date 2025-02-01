In election year, here's what Bihar got in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025

On Saturday (February 1), while presenting her eighth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar. The initiative aims to enhance production, processing, and value addition of Makhana in the state.

“Budget aims to invigorate private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, bolster power of India’s rising middle class,” she said.

The Finance Minister also announced that the capacity of the Indian Institute of Technology in Patna will be expanded as part of a broader initiative to enhance IITs. This includes developing additional infrastructure across five IITs to accommodate 6,500 more students.

Strengthening Bihar’s food economy

Additionally, the Finance Minister emphasised the government's dedication to strengthening the food processing sector as part of its efforts to uplift the poor. To advance this goal, a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be set up in Bihar to promote food processing activities across the eastern region.

According to her, this initiative will yield two major benefits: first, it will increase farmers' earnings by adding value to their produce, and second, it will generate opportunities for skilling, entrepreneurship, and employment among the region’s youth.

“Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India’s capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realise ‘Sabka Vikas’, stimulating balanced growth of all regions,” the Finance Minister said.

The Kosi canal project

The Finance Minister also announced the Western Kosi canal ERM project which is poised to benefit farmers by aiding in cultivating over 50000 hectares of land in the Mithila region in Bihar. Additionally, she also announced greenfield airports in Bihar, a brownfield airport in Bihta, besides the expansion of the Patna airport.

FM Sitharaman dons Madhubani sari

Ahead of the Union Budget 2025 presentation in Parliament, Sitharaman, dressed in a Madhubani art sari crafted by Padma awardee Dulari Devi, posed with her team, holding the traditional ‘Bahi khata’.

The finance minister’s attire featured a white sari adorned with a vibrant Madhubani motif and a delicate golden border, complemented by a red blouse and a shawl. She accessorised with gold bangles, a chain, and earrings.

Bihar’s demands from the Finance Minister

Prior to the Budget, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary submitted a 32-page memorandum to Sitharaman, requesting Rs 13,000 crore in central assistance for flood management in North Bihar, upgrading Darbhanga airport, and establishing new airports in Rajgir and Bhagalpur. The appeal also included funds for Raxaul airport, the construction of 10 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, a 1 per cent relaxation in Gross State Domestic Product for additional borrowing, and approval for a small modular nuclear reactor, along with high-speed corridors.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 had earmarked Rs 59,000 crore for road connectivity, power, and flood management in Bihar. At the time, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had stated that the Centre should either grant Bihar special category status (SCS) or provide a special package.

Bihar goes to polls in November this year.