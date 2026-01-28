Budget 2026-27: Experts seek reforms to ease I-T litigation backlog

Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said cases pending before the CIT(A) for over two years, where the delay is not attributable to the taxpayer, could be allowed to move directly to the ITAT. He suggested a structured process under which a senior tax officer prepares a concise, factual and legal note, with case records forwarded to the Tribunal for adjudication. Such a mechanism, he said, could help expedite dispute resolution while maintaining procedural discipline.