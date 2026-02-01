Associate Sponsors

Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹30 crore for Lokpal; ₹54.56 crore to CVC

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given ₹30 crore for the next fiscal while probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission has been given ₹54.56 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:46 PM IST
Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given ₹30 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday.

The revised budgetary outlay for Lokpal for the ongoing fiscal is ₹32 crore, according to the Budget document. A provision of ₹44.32 crore was made for it for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 in the last Budget.

The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.

Probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been given ₹54.56 crore for 2026-27. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission, the Budget document said.

It had got ₹52.07 crore for FY26, which has been revised to ₹50.66 crore for the current financial year.

The CVC is an apex governmental body responsible for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in the country's public administration. 

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

