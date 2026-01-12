Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday confirmed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber. Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both Houses of Parliament after the president's address.

Last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Budget session would go on till April 2 and would be held in two phases. The first phase will end on February 13, after which Parliament will reconvene on March 9.

This will be the first time the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday since 2017, when February 1 became the date for its presentation. February 1 this year also coincides with Guru Ravidas’ birth anniversary, which is a government holiday in some states in remembrance of the 15th-century saint and social reformer.

Before 2017, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Even if February 28 or 29 fell on a Sunday, the Budget used to be presented on the previous day. The shift to February 1 was made to ensure the Budget could be implemented from the start of the financial year on April 1.