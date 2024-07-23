Budget focus on infra, green projects likely to boost real estate

Industry experts expect that the focus on rental housing, infrastructure, connectivity, and green projects in the Union Budget 2024-25 will significantly boost real estate growth.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, a real estate consultancy, said, “Covering a wide spectrum of Indian sectors, the first Union Budget of Modi 3.0 focuses on MSMEs, employment, skilling, youth, and the middle class. From a real estate point of view, the first thing that stands out is the government’s continued focus on infrastructure with an allocation of over Rs 11.11 lakh crore - nearly 3.4 per cent of India’s GDP. Improved infrastructure drives real estate growth.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, announced 30 million additional houses under the PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas in the country, for which the necessary allocations are being made. “This year, I have made a provision of Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including rural infrastructure,” said Sitharaman.

The government laid focus on the sanctioning of 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, the facilitation of rental housing with dormitory-type accommodation for industrial workers in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, and the formulation of transit-oriented development programmes for 14 large cities.

“The budget is a significant boost for the real estate sector, emphasizing urban development as a pillar of 'Viksit Bharat'. Establishing industrial parks with a plug-and-play model near 100 cities and an emphasis on rental housing with dormitory-type accommodation for industrial workers in PPP mode with viability gap funding (VGF) support will further enhance infrastructure and provide affordable housing options. These initiatives will not only invigorate the construction sector but also generate millions of jobs,” said Avneesh Sood, director of Eros Group.

“The government's commitment to making housing more affordable, with a Rs 2.2 lakh crore push under the PM Awas Yojana-Urban, is a significant step forward. Addressing the housing needs of one crore poor and middle-class families with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, including central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore over the next five years, reflects a robust and inclusive approach to urban development,” added Prashant Sharma, president of NAREDCO Maharashtra.

“With significant infrastructure investments continuing over the next five years, including a provision of Rs 11.11 lakh crore for capex, we anticipate a multiplier effect that will drive private investment in infrastructure. The introduction of a market-based financing framework and simplified rules for foreign direct investments will further facilitate economic growth and stability,” Sharma added further.

The budget supports road connectivity projects like the Patna-Purnea and Buxar-Bhagalpur expressways, and a two-lane Ganga bridge at Buxar, totaling Rs 26,000 crore. Additionally, a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti will cost Rs 21,400 crore. New airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure will also be developed in Bihar.

“The specific measures to introduce technological reforms within the regulatory framework for land, such as the digitization of land records and cadastral maps via GIS mapping, will vastly improve transparency in the sector. We also welcome the initiatives taken to boost tourism corridors in states like Bihar and Odisha, in addition to the Rs 15,000 crore allocation toward the development of the capital of Andhra Pradesh,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India.

The credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs will help provide impetus to overall industrial development, and this can have a rub-off effect on the real estate sector. “This is certainly pertinent – the affordable homes category (under Rs 40 lakh) has been seeing a decline in overall sales since the pandemic, to approximately 19 per cent in H1 2024 from over 38 per cent in the period before the pandemic in 2019,” added Puri, chairman of Anarock Research.

“Consequently, this segment’s percentage share of the total housing supply in the top seven cities also fell to 18 per cent in H1 2024 from nearly 40 per cent in 2019. Any boost to this vital segment is therefore welcome,” Puri further added.