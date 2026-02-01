Buyback taxed as capital gains, not dividends, to benefit high earners

The Finance Bill 2026 has proposed taxing the amount received by shareholders on share buybacks as capital gains. The amendments will take effect from April 1 and apply to the 2026-27 tax year and subsequent years.

Under the existing provisions, the entire amount received on a buyback is treated as dividend income and taxed at the shareholder’s applicable tax rate. “For high-income individuals, the tax rate is 30 per cent plus applicable surcharge and cess,” said Dhruv Chopra, managing partner, Dewan P N Chopra and Co.