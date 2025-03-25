Delhi Budget 2025: ₹5,100 crore allocated for ₹2,500 every month to women

The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Tuesday presented its maiden Budget in the Delhi Assembly—marking the first such presentation in over 26 years.

Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for providing ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.

Budget outlay rises 31.5% to ₹1 trillion

The total outlay for Budget 2025 stands at ₹1 trillion, a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year. The chief minister said capital expenditure for FY26 is proposed to be doubled to ₹28,000 crore.

Ayushman Bharat with ₹10 lakh top-up cover for Delhiites

Gupta announced an allocation of ₹2,144 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). “Residents of Delhi will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat with a ₹10 lakh insurance cover—₹5 lakh from the Centre and an additional ₹5 lakh top-up by the state government,” she said.

The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had opted out of the central scheme.

A total of ₹6,874 crore has been allocated to the health sector. The government plans to set up new health and wellness centres across the city.

Education push: New schools and laptops for students

The Budget allocates ₹100 crore for establishing new ‘CM Shri Schools’ in Delhi. Additionally, ₹750 crore has been earmarked for distributing free laptops to 1,200 Class X pass-outs, aiming to boost digital learning.

Connectivity and urban development

The government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to improve transport links within Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Another ₹696 crore has been allocated for the development of slum clusters.

Women’s safety and nutrition

To enhance women’s safety, the Budget proposes installing 50,000 CCTV cameras across the city.

The government will also set up 100 Atal Canteens, with ₹100 crore allocated to provide affordable meals to residents.

Water, sanitation, and the Yamuna clean-up

A total of ₹9,000 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation.

• ₹500 crore will be used to clean the Yamuna by ensuring only treated water enters the river, through decentralised operations of 40 sewage treatment plants (STPs).

• Another ₹500 crore is allocated for the repair and upgradation of STPs.

• ₹250 crore has been earmarked for replacing old sewer lines.

Focus on trade, investment, and industry

Gupta announced the formation of a Traders’ Welfare Board and said a Global Investment Summit will be held in Delhi every two years. She also said a new industrial policy will be introduced to make Delhi “an investment and innovation-friendly city.” Calling it a “historic Budget,” the Chief Minister said the government had identified 10 focus areas, including infrastructure development, electricity, roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on March 24, and voting on the Budget is scheduled for March 27.