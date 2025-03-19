Telangana Budget 2025: ₹3 trn allocated with focus on welfare, development

The Telangana government, led by the Congress party, has presented a budget of ₹3.05 trillion (₹3,04,965 crore) for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with a strong focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure, and economic expansion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the state finance minister, tabled the Budget in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Vikramarka emphasised that the government’s focus is on ensuring equitable distribution of resources and fostering balanced economic growth.

“Our government is committed to empowering farmers, entrepreneurs, students, women, and workers across all sectors. This Budget is not just about financial allocations; it is a comprehensive roadmap for economic stability, social justice, and sustainable development,” Vikramarka said.

He called on all political parties to support the government’s vision, highlighting that collective efforts are essential to achieving Telangana’s long-term developmental goals.

Telangana economic growth

The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recorded a 10.1 per cent growth, reaching ₹16,12,579 crore in the FY25. Meanwhile, Telangana’s per capita income (average income per person) increased to ₹3,79,751, reflecting a 9.6 per cent rise.

The government has laid out plans to expand Telangana's economy fivefold over the next decade, aiming to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy.

Key Telangana Budget allocations

The proposed budget comprises ₹2,26,982 crore for revenue expenditure (day-to-day government expenses) and ₹36,504 crore for capital expenditure (long-term investments in infrastructure and development projects).

Telangana Budget 2025: Sector-wise allocation

Agriculture: ₹24,439 crore has been set aside for agricultural initiatives, including the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, which provides ₹12,000 per acre annually to farmers as investment support, along with an incentive of ₹500 per quintal for the procurement of fine variety paddy.

Panchayati raj and rural development: ₹31,605 crore will be used to improve village governance and rural infrastructure.

Education: ₹23,108 crore has been earmarked to enhance the state’s education system.

Health, medical and family welfare: ₹12,393 crore is allocated to strengthen healthcare services.

Irrigation: ₹23,373 crore has been dedicated to improving water resource management and irrigation facilities.

Home department (law and order): ₹10,188 crore is designated for law enforcement and public safety initiatives.

Energy: ₹21,221 crore has been assigned to support power supply and infrastructure projects.

Welfare at centre of Telangana Budget 2025

To ensure inclusive development, the budget includes substantial allocations for social welfare schemes:

Scheduled Caste (SC) Welfare: ₹40,232 crore

Scheduled Tribe (ST) Welfare: ₹17,169 crore

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare: ₹11,405 crore

Minority Welfare: ₹3,591 crore

Women and Child Welfare: ₹2,862 crore

Infrastructure and urban development

Among the key initiatives, the state government introduced the Mega Master Plan 2050, which aims to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city by enhancing technology, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

Additionally, a large-scale Musi Riverfront Development project was launched to address pollution concerns and revitalise the Musi River, further contributing to the city's environmental improvement efforts.