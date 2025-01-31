Economic survey 2025 Live Updates: FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman to table report in Parliament at 12 pm
BS Web Team New Delhi
Economic Survey 2025 today: The Union Budget session 2025 will begin on Friday (January 31) with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament. Subsequently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2025. Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. The Economic Survey report examines the country's infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial development while identifying key sectors with growth potential.
8:44 AM
Economic Survey 2025: GDP growth slows amidst weakened consumer demand
India’s economic growth has slowed to a seven-quarter low, with GDP expanding by 5.4 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter — well below analysts' forecast of 6.5 per cent. This marks a decline from the 6.7 per cent growth recorded in the June quarter, largely due to reduced manufacturing activity and weaker consumer spending.
The manufacturing sector, a key economic driver, grew by just 2.2 per cent, a sharp drop from 7 per cent in the previous quarter. Economists attribute the slowdown to persistent inflation, stagnant real wages, and higher interest rates, all of which have dampened urban consumer demand.
8:23 AM
Who prepares the Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the department of economic affairs under the guidance of the chief economic advisor (CEA), and is tabled in the Parliament by finance minister. FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2024-25 before the Parliament on Friday, shortly after President's addreess to the joint session.
8:22 AM
What is the Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey is an annual report from the Ministry of Finance that offers an in-depth analysis of the economy's current state and future outlook. It serves as a crucial reference point for policymakers, economists, and industry stakeholders by highlighting key macroeconomic trends, assessing government policies, and suggesting fiscal strategies.
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:20 AM IST