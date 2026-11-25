Experts and stakeholders from the school education, vocational education, skilling and sports sectors met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on expanding the geographical reach of government schools, integrating vocational training into school education and increasing investments in education infrastructure, according to people aware of the matter.

The discussions also covered extending the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat), the Centre’s flagship mission to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy among children by the end of Grade 3, and improving the alignment of academic and skilling programmes with changing industry requirements.

“The discussions largely focused on the improvements and investments needed to achieve better outcomes in education and skilling. The ministry is looking at a higher allocation and wanted to understand how funds could be deployed effectively,” said a person aware of the discussions.

Expanding the reach and improving the capacity of government schools emerged as a key area of discussion. Stakeholders called for strengthening smaller schools, particularly those operating across scattered geographical locations, by increasing teacher availability and ensuring adequate infrastructure and other resources. “Many smaller schools lack adequate resources. There was discussion on strengthening existing schools by providing more teachers, improving basic facilities and investing in better-quality education and teacher training,” said another person familiar with the discussions. The meeting was attended by former bureaucrats, chief executives of companies in the education and skilling sectors, and representatives of industry bodies. Improving the quality of education was a key theme, with stakeholders pointing to the need to shift the focus towards learning outcomes as enrolment levels have improved.