Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman dons a Kanjeevaram saree from Tamil Nadu

Kanjeevaram sarees, also called Kanchipuram sarees, come from Kanchipuram town in Tamil Nadu. Their weaving tradition dates back to the Chola dynasty.

Made from mulberry silk, these sarees are known for their heavy fabric and detailed zari work. Gold or silver threads are used to create motifs inspired by temples, peacocks and flowers.

Prices depend on the quality of silk and craftsmanship. Simple handloom Kanjeevaram sarees start at around ₹2,250 and can go up to ₹12,000. Premium pure silk sarees with detailed designs can cost between ₹80,000 and ₹500,000 or more.

Budget 2025: Tribute to Bihar’s Madhubani art

Last year, Sitharaman chose a saree that honoured Madhubani art from Bihar. The off-white handloom silk saree paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. It featured fish motifs embroidered in black, red, and orange threads, along with a golden border.