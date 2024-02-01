Home / Budget / News / Interim Budget is very inclusive, forward-looking: Artist Paresh Maity

Interim Budget is very inclusive, forward-looking: Artist Paresh Maity

This Budget is very inclusive and looks after the needs of various strata of society. It focuses on growth of clean energy, tourism etc

Paresh Maity, Illustration by Binay Sinha
Paresh Maity

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Will this Budget allow India to stay ahead of global challenges?

The challenges posed by global warming, carbon emission and geopolitical tensions are well known to every country and its government. The Budget is forward-looking and will make sure that Bharat stays ahead of the curve in meeting these challenges.

Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and because of his foresight and strong relationships with world leaders, I am confident that India will play an active role in helping the world meet the challenges. This Budget sets the tone for India to step up the pace of reforms.

What is the best thing about the Budget?

This Budget is very inclusive and looks after the needs of various strata of society. It focuses on growth of clean energy, tourism etc, which is a need of the hour, and the government’s policies are well-defined and structured to meet the goals set by the Budget.

Will the Budget help make India the third-largest economy by 2030?

India is well on the way to becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030, and thereby the third largest in the world. The policies of the incumbent government, which are expected to continue in the run-up to the general elections, will ensure that the path to becoming the third-largest economy is clearly defined and its implementation is smooth.

Topics :Narendra ModiUnion budgetsParesh Maity

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

