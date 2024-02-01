Interim Budget: Allocation for tribal ministry up by 70% at Rs 13,000 cr

The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana has been increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,000 crore

The government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore to the Tribal Affairs Ministry in the interim Budget 2024-25, a massive increase of 70 per cent from the allotment in the previous financial year.

The tribal ministry was allocated Rs 7,605 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 6,399 crore for the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in 2024-25, a 150 per cent increase over Rs 2,471.81 crore allocated for this purpose in 2023-24.

The objective of EMRS is to provide quality middle and high-level education to tribal students in remote areas, enabling them to access reservation in high and professional educational courses and jobs in government, public, and private sectors, as well as having access to the best opportunities in education at par with the non-ST population.

The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana has been increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

Under the scheme, funds are provided to states or UTs having notified ST population for development and welfare of tribal people to bridge the gaps in sectors like education, health, agriculture, skill development, employment-cum-income generation, among others.

The financial support to tribal research institutes has been increased from Rs 50 crore to Rs 111 crore.

However, the budget allocation for 'National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students' has been reduced from Rs 230 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 165 crore in 2024-25.