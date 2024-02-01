Budget 2024: What did FM Sitharaman say on education, Skill India Mission

Interim Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday in the Parliament. In her Interim Budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted significant achievements and future plans in the education sector, including the set up of more medical universities.

Skill India Mission

The Skill India Mission, a flagship programme, has successfully trained 14 million youth, upskilled and re-skilled 540,000 individuals, and established 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Higher education institutions set up

FM Sitharaman also shared that the following institutes have been set up for higher education in India:



- Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

- 16 IIITs Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

- Seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

- 15 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

- 390 universities



Incidentally, ahead of the Interim Budget announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also sought FM Sitharaman to include the proposal to establish an AIIMS n in Raichur in the Budget 2024-25.

Expansion of medical colleges

FM Sitharaman said, “Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations.”



Sitharaman also took the opportunity to announce a plan to upgrade Anganwadi centres as well.

Female enrollment in higher education

Female enrollment in higher education has seen a significant increase of 28 per cent in the last 10 years, the FM shared. Adding that in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent of enrollment, marking one of the highest rates globally.

Education Budget in 2023

In the Union Budget 2023, the allocation for the education sector was Rs 1,12,898.97 crore, the highest ever granted to the Ministry of Education.

The school education department received Rs 68,804.85 crore, while the higher education department was allocated Rs 44,094.62 crore.