India is indeed an oasis of macro stability: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Despite the uncertain geopolitical environment, this Survey confidently upgrades India's potential growth to 7% per annum on the back of the track record that the Indian economy and policy makers have been able to display, particularly after COVID. Geopolitical risk factors, commodity prices, etc. can derail calculations on a short term basis, but on a sustained medium term trend, growth for the Indian economy, we believe, now is 7%. If we are able to achieve manufacturing and export competitiveness, and pursue further process reforms in the areas of land and cost subsidisation and bring down the cost of manufacturing, this can even rise to 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent in the next few years as well… The world is most unpredictable and dangerous. We acknowledge that we have promises to keep and miles to go before we can sleep. We have to reimagine the way we are organised as a state, and reimagine the way we function, and that applies to the government, the private sector and households… Businesses and households have to internalise their responsibilities as a society. We have to embrace delayed gratification, then we will become strategically indispensable. The late Sir Mark Tully said, I am an optimist because I have seen the Indian people do the impossible every single day. We concur with him, and as a mark of respect to him, we feel the Indian people will do the impossible every single day in the next 25 years on our way to Viksit Bharat.