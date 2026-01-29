Metro vs road: Economic Survey 2026 flags citizen conduct dichotomy

Why do Indians behave “impeccably” on metro trains but become unruly on the road or other public transit options? Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran flagged this anomaly in the Economic Survey of 2025-26, stressing that getting India’s urbanisation right is not just about expanding infrastructure or drafting better policies, but also about how citizens behave within public systems.

“Citizens have an important role to play…what can be done to make sure that there is no difference in the way citizens respond to Metro rail as well as public transportation or road discipline,” the CEA stressed at a briefing.

“Behaviour that appears unruly or indifferent to the commons in one context bec­omes orderly, considerate and norm-ab­i­ding in another — often within the same city, the same class of users, even the same individuals. Orderly con­d­uct in the Met­ro rail service in Indian cities and the queues that greet the Mumbai BEST service are exam­ples,” noted a special section on contextual compliance in the Survey’s chapter on urbanisation. The Survey argues that this contrast is not cultural but contextual, and behaviour towards the commons chan­ges with the design and functioning of public systems. Better outcomes eme­rge when rules, incentives and social norms align, the Survey noted, citing metro rail systems as a case study of how structured environments transform behaviour. It pointed out that metro systems are desig­ned to minimise ambiguity about acce­p­table conduct.

Clear entry and exit points, barriers, marked que­ues and platform doors convert undifferentiated public spaces into rule-guided envir­o­nments. When the environment signals order, people tend to follow it. There is a credible expectation of enforcement in the metro, the Survey notes, citing the presence of staff, surveillance and fines that create a background “shadow of authority”. Crucially, enforcement is consistent and impersonal, unlike in many other public settings where rules are negotiable or unevenly applied. Where rules are perceived as fair and predictable, compliance becomes easier to internalise. It emphasized repeated interaction among strangers within a stable system that allows cooperative social norms to develop. Over time, queuing and giving space become shared social scripts, reinforced not just by authorities but also by peer disapproval. Deviation attracts social sanction, nudging behaviour towards order rather than disorder.

The Survey argues that better civic behaviour does not come only from stricter laws or repeated awareness campaigns, it comes from systems that are easy to understand, reliable to use and fair in how rules are applied. When citizens see that public services work predictably and that rules are the same for everyone, cooperation becomes natural rather than forced. The Survey argues that governments can improve urban life by focusing on clear design, consistent enforcement and dependable services, instead of relying only on penalties or appeals. Behavioral governance offers a practical and low cost way to make cities work better by encouraging people to do the right thing without being constantly told to do so, the Survey said.