Home / Budget / News / Interim Budget: Housing scheme for 'deserving' middle class soon, says FM

Interim Budget: Housing scheme for 'deserving' middle class soon, says FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also said that India is close to achieving the target of 30 million houses under the rural housing scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Interim Budget 2024: The Centre will launch a housing scheme for the "deserving" middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Thursday.

She said, "Our government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class 'living in rented houses or slums or chawls and unauthorised colonies' to buy or build their own houses."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


She also said that India is close to achieving the target of 30 million houses under the rural housing scheme, and 20 million more will be constructed in the next five years.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to 100,000 beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

Also Read: Click here for all updates on Union Budget 2024

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the Centre will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.

She also mentioned rooftop solarisation to ensure 10 million household-free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

She said to meet investment needs, the government will prepare the financial sector in terms of size, capacity, skills, and regulatory framework. The Centre will facilitate high and more resource-efficient economic growth to ensure energy security for the country.

She added that India, as a G20 host, has shown the way forward and built a consensus for solutions to problems being faced by the world. India organised the G20 summit in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam last year.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Highlights: Space industry seeks PLI scheme, liberal FDI policy

Interim Budget: Ayushman Bharat cover to be extended to all ASHA workers

Proactive management helps keep inflation within manageable level: FM

Budget 2024: 'Governance, development, performance,' FM redefines GDP

430 mn loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 trn extended under PM Mudra Yojana: FM

Expect our govt will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate: FM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budgethousing schememiddle classBudget sessionBudget

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story