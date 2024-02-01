Home / Budget / News / Expect our govt will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate: FM

Expect our govt will be blessed again by people with resounding mandate: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed hope that the BJP-led government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate in the forthcoming general elections

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed hope that the BJP-led government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate in the forthcoming general elections.

The elections to the Lok Sabha will be held in the next few months.

"Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," she said.

She also said India overcame challenges of Covid-19, created foundations for self-reliant India.

India was facing enormous challenges when the Modi government took office in 2014, and it overcame those in right earnest, Sitharaman said.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

