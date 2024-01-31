Home / Budget / News / January GST collection rises 10.4% to Rs 1.72 trn, second-highest ever

January GST collection rises 10.4% to Rs 1.72 trn, second-highest ever

RE for CGST may be higher than BE in the interim Budget today

The Budget for 2023-24 pegged Rs 8.11 trillion from central GST and Rs 1.45 trillion from the cess for 2023-24
Indivjal Dhasmana

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
The goods and services tax (GST) collections hit the second-highest monthly figure ever at over Rs 1.72 trillion in January, growing by 10.4 per cent over Rs 1.56 trillion in the same month of the previous year.

These GST collection figures were until 1700 hours of January 31, which means a bit more money could be mopped up in the month, which may help the government show higher figures for Central GST in the revised estimates for 2023-24 than what were given in the Budget Estimates (BE) in the interim Budget in Parliament on Thursday. However, the GST cess could be close to BE.

The Budget for 2023-24 pegged Rs 8.11 trillion from central GST and Rs 1.45 trillion from the cess for 2023-24. The finance ministry did not give the exact break-up of CGST and cess collections for January.

CGST got Rs 6.29 trillion till December of FY24. If we assume that CGST got the same figures — Rs 72,934 crore — in January as was in October, since total GST collections were very close in each month, the GST on the central account would be 7.01 trillion. With two months more to go before the financial year ends, Rs 1.10 trillion could be easily surpassed.

Similarly, cess would come to Rs 1.20 trillion till January of FY24 with some assumptions given above. This may reach very close to 1.45 trillion by FY24 end with around Rs 12,000 crore as average monthly collections from it so far.

This is the third month in the current financial year when collections are more than Rs 1.7 trillion.

Though Rs 1.72 trillion was also collected in October, January collections were slightly more when exact figures are compared. GST receipts in October stood at Rs 172,003 crore, while it was Rs 126 crore more at Rs 172,129 crore till 1700 hrs in January.

GST yielded Rs 1.87 trillion in April this financial year, which is the highest so far. March and April GST collections are generally higher than other months.

"The consistent growth in GST collections with this one (January's) being the second highest collection ever is a big cheer for the economy," said Abhishek Jain, partner and national head of indirect tax at KPMG.

He said one significant reason for this growth could be linked to voluntary payments by businesses for FY23 during the finalisation of annual returns and reconciliation of statements in December. 

