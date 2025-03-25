Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments, Rajya Sabha next

The Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, passed the Finance Bill, 2025 with 35 government amendments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the amended Finance Bill 2025 in Parliament earlier today in the Parliament, seeking approval for key Budget proposals. With the passage of the Finance Bill 2025, the Lok Sabha has concluded its role in the Budget approval process. The Bill will now move to the Rajya Sabha for consideration. The amendments include one that abolishes a 6 per cent digital tax on online advertisements.