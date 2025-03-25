Home / Budget / News / Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments, Rajya Sabha next

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments, Rajya Sabha next

Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the amended Finance Bill 2025 in Parliament earlier on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, passed the Finance Bill, 2025 with 35 government amendments. 
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the amended Finance Bill 2025 in Parliament earlier today in the Parliament, seeking approval for key Budget proposals.  With the passage of the Finance Bill 2025, the Lok Sabha has concluded its role in the Budget approval process. The Bill will now move to the Rajya Sabha for consideration.  The amendments include one that abolishes a 6 per cent digital tax on online advertisements.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Telangana Budget 2025: ₹3 trn allocated with focus on welfare, development

Believe in 'Make in India', it is giving good results: FM to Opposition in RS

CM Sukhu presents Rs 58,514 cr budget with focus on tourism, green energy

Dept of Future to ₹2100 for women: Highlights of Haryana's ₹2.05 trn budget

TN Budget: Fiscal deficit at 3% of GSDP in FY26; Hosur to be new GCC hub

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2025Lok SabhaFinance Ministry

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story